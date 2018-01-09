Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A MAN arrested in connection with two armed robberies at Huddersfield convenience stores last week has been released, police say.

The 29-year-old was questioned after the knifepoint robberies at both the Almondbury Co-op and One Stop store on Broad Lane, Moldgreen.

Both robberies occurred on Thursday night last week, when a man entered the stores and threatened staff, brandishing a large kitchen knife, before escaping with cash from the tills.

Nobody was injured in either but staff were left very distressed.

Detectives said they were linking both offences and arrested the 29-year-old in connection with both on Friday. He has now been released pending further investigation and enquiries into the robberies are still ongoing.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to contact Huddersfield District CI referencing crime numbers 13180006210 or 1318000639.