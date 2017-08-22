The video will start in 8 Cancel

A MAN was arrested over suspected drug driving after a car crashed and ended on its roof on a busy commuter road.

Penistone Road in New Mill was shut in both directions this morning (Tuesday) as police officers attended the scene of a crash.

An Audi TT had landed on its roof after reportedly clipping the pavement near to the junction with Water Row.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital to be treated for an arm injury.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at 7.15 this morning to reports of a single vehicle collision.

“A car had clipped the pavement and caused damage to street furniture.

“A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.”