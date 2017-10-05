Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been arrested in connection with a serious attack in Dalton which left a 48-year-old man badly injured.

Police arrested a man at around 7pm today following an earlier appeal to trace Henry Opoku.

The victim, a 48-year-old man, was attacked on Oak Avenue at Dalton at around 10.52am today.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance for medical treatment.

Increased high visibility police patrols were deployed in the area.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said a man had been arrested and they were no longer looking for Henry Opoku.