Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been arrested on a train at Mirfield on suspicion of a public order offence.

Northern train services were affected as British Transport Police, backed by West Yorkshire Police, attended the station shortly after 6pm this evening.

A BTP spokesman said the incident had led to trains being delayed.

He said: “A man has been taken off the train. He was arrested for a minor public order offence.”

The nature of the incident has not been disclosed. It is not known if anyone was injured.

A spokesman for Northern trains said the incident led to some lines being blocked. The disruption lasted until around 7pm.