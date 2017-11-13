Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and other offences following a crash in the early hours of Saturday.

A Renault car and two parked cars, a Range Rover and a BMW, were damaged in the crash on Westcliffe Road in Cleckheaton at around 2.20am on November 11.

The driver of the Renault fled the scene.

Police said a local man had been detained.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A 21-year-old man from Cleckheaton has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, theft of motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, burglary and possession of a Class A drug.

“He has been released under investigation.”