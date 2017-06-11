The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a young woman was found lying in an alleyway in Huddersfield town centre.

The 21-year-old was arrested this morning (Sunday) after reports a woman had been attacked.

A member of the public called the emergency services after finding the woman lying in Albert Yard, which connects Victoria Lane to the busy New Street.

She was taken to hospital and given initial treatment.

Insp Carlton Young, force duty officer for West Yorkshire Police, said an investigation was underway.

Police have cordoned off the full length of the yard and a police officer was standing guard. It is understood a full forensic examination of the scene was being undertaken.

Insp Young told the Examiner: “We got a call at 4.08am from someone saying there was a woman basically laid out in that alleyway and they were concerned she might have been raped.

“The female was taken to hospital for some initial treatment.

“A male was arrested at 8.30am this morning and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone who was in the town centre at the time or who has any information should contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.