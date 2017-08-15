Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man attacked his former partner - the day after police cautioned him for assaulting her.

Paul Earnshaw barged into her home in Walnut Crescent, Chickenley, on June 5.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told that the couple’s relationship ended two days before the incident.

Following this Earnshaw, 31, was arrested and cautioned over an assault on his ex-girlfriend.

He then showed up at her home the following day, was arrested for breaching the peace but went back again.

Lucy Malpas, prosecuting, said: “The defendant barged into the house and tried to grab her mobile phone.

“As the victim has tried to get away she says he has pinned her down while still trying to get hold of her mobile phone.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

A cup of tea was spilt and some furniture was knocked over during the struggle, the Huddersfield court heard.

Earnshaw, now living in Pudsey, pleaded guilty to assault.

District Judge Michael Fanning told him: “You got a conditional caution for assault and this incident happened the day after.

“It must have been apparent to you that you weren’t welcome and you still went there.”

He made a restraining order banning Earnshaw from communicating with his ex or going to her home for the next year.

Earnshaw must also pay £150 fine, £85 costs and £85 court charge.