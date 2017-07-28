Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man is seriously ill in hospital after he was attacked in a Kirklees street.

Police were called to Warwick Road in Batley at 10.40pm last night and found the injured 36-year-old.

He has been taken to hospital and police are waiting for an update on his condition today but it is believed he was badly hurt.

No arrest have been made so far.

The road was sealed off for several hours but the cordon was lifted shortly before lunchtime today.

Initial reports suggested the man had been stabbed but a police spokeswoman said: “It is not thought any weapons were used.”