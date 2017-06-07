Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A martial arts enthusiast threatened to “drop” a shopping centre manager and send someone round to rape her when she ordered him to leave.

Kieran Rayner, who spat all over another manager of the Packhorse Shopping Centre in Huddersfield, has now been banned from the premises for two years.

The 21-year-old, jailed earlier this year over a string of burglaries at Huddersfield University, admitted assault and was found guilty of threatening behaviour following a trial.

Kirklees magistrates heard that on January 22 Rayner was in the shopping centre with a gang of youths also blamed for causing anti-social behaviour there.

They were all asked to leave by manager Charlotte Foe and Rayner became abusive towards her.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “He made remarks: ‘You fat f****r, you can’t touch me. I’m martial arts trained - I’ll drop you.

“I’ll send (she couldn’t catch the name) around to rape you’.”

Mr Bozman told magistrates that these words left Ms Foe feeling “alarmed and distressed.”

He added: “She felt concerned about her personal safety, very vulnerable and uncomfortable.

“Ms Foe said she was worried about when she leaves work and something happening to her and worried for both herself and other female colleagues.”

Another manager at the shopping centre, Steve Taylor, also asked Rayner to leave following a run-in with him on January 31.

Mr Bozman said: “He had the right to ask him to leave and that resulted in Rayner spitting all over his face and jumper.”

Rayner, of Oaklands Drive in Batley, was jailed for 12 months in May after helping steal almost £9,000 worth of computer equipment from Huddersfield University.

He and two others used someone else’s swipe card to enter various buildings on the campus and take items including two computers.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, said her client didn’t accept threatening to have the female complainant raped but admitted that he was upset after being asked to leave when he wasn’t the one causing disruption in the group.

He claimed he spat at Mr Taylor in retaliation and claimed he pushed him down some stairs at the shopping centre.

Magistrates told Rayner, who appeared via a prison video link, that they felt “disturbed” by his record of offences and made a two-year restraining order.

This bars him from entering all areas of the Packhorse Shopping Centre and from contacting his two victims.