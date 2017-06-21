Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was left needing stitches to his face when he was robbed by three thugs in Huddersfield town centre.

The man in his 20s was walking on a path near the bus station when three men approached him and demanded he hand over his phone and wallet.

When he refused, the men assaulted him, inflicting injuries to his face before fleeing the scene with his wallet.

The mugging happened at 11pm last Friday but details have only just been released by police.

Police said the three men are black and all believed to be between 25 and 30.

The first suspect is around 6ft 2ins tall, stocky and wore grey clothes while the second is around 6ft tall and also stocky.

The third man is around 6ft and wore a red hooded top and blue jeans.

Pc Jodie Kimmings from Kirklees CID said: “This was a terrifying incident for the victim involved and, thankfully, he wasn’t more seriously injured.

“Our enquiries are ongoing but I would appeal for anyone who witnessed this incident and witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to contact police.

“I would also appeal to anyone who saw three men matching the above descriptions or remembers seeing them in this area at around this time, to get in touch with officers.”

Anyone with information can contact police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170280474.