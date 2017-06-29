Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man left with a fractured skull who couldn’t remember what happened to him had been attacked, police have now revealed.

The 46-year-old suffered serious head injuries and a broken nose outside the Shoulder of Mutton pub in the centre of Holmfirth in the early hours of Sunday, June 18.

The man was initially unable to remember what had happened due to his injuries.

But West Yorkshire Police have now said he was assaulted in an altercation outside the pub, and fell backwards hitting his head on the ground.

They are now looking for a man seen on a bike outside the pub, who may have witnessed the assault.

The man is a white male, around 5ft, with short dark hair. He was wearing a black hooded top and jeans and was on a dark coloured bicycle.

PC Tracy Boucher of Huddersfield CID, said: “We are investigating this incident and currently trying to establish the circumstances.

“I would urge any members of the public who were in or outside The Shoulder of Mutton pub at around this time to contact us if they have any information about this incident. The victim has suffered very serious injuries and any information may be vital to the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huddersfield CID via 101 quoting reference 13170277230.