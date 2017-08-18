Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A thug involved in a massive brawl outside McDonald’s in Huddersfield town centre said that he was defending himself after a gang beat him up.

Dale Myers was so badly injured that it was initially thought that he had been stabbed.

The huge fight involving him in the early hours of July 2 was caught on camera.

It was the second outbreak of violence outside the fast food chain in just 24 hours following a brawl in the same spot involving around 20 people.

District Judge Michael Fanning condemned attacks on the town’s streets.

He said: “This is nasty, street violence and the courts won’t tolerate it.”

Myers, 35, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

He and others were filmed fighting in the middle of the road next to the McDonald’s restaurant on John William Street.

Myers was witnessed punching the man several times in the head and aiming two kicks at him.

Others pulled Myers off the victim, who got up and walked away from view of the CCTV cameras.

He was later found slumped unconscious on a pavement, but this was not thought to have resulted from injuries caused by Myers.

Mike Sisson-Pell, mitigating, said that Myers was initially a victim of violence when a group of men turned on him.

He described these men, including the man later attacked by Myers, as “looking for trouble” and said that his client ended up on the ground surrounded by them as they rained down kicks and punches.

Mr Sisson-Pell said: “He (Myers) suffered a broken nose and was bitten on the stomach to the point that he was bleeding profusely and it was reported that he had been stabbed.

“Mr Myers got to his feet and tried to walk away but he was followed by this victim and others and there was the further confrontation as caught on CCTV.

“He accepts that, whilst initially he was defending himself, that by continuing to assault somebody while he’s on the ground he’s gone over the top.”

Judge Fanning said that, while Myers’ actions were initially self-defence, he overreacted and used disproportionate force against the victim.

He said: “You didn’t start the trouble but you certainly tried to finish it.

“It’s horrible, town centre violence and there’s too much of it in our town centres.

“This sort of disorder on the street cannot be tolerated as it encourages others to behave this way.

“I can’t tolerate it in Huddersfield.”

Myers, of Longley Road in Lowerhouses, was sentenced to 16 weeks in custody but this was suspended for a year.

He must comply with a community order including 33 days of rehabilitation activities and 140 hours of unpaid work.

Finally, he was told to pay £85 court costs and £115 victim surcharge.