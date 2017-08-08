Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man ignored a ban on going to his ex’s home – when he drove past the address in a taxi.

Monty Graham was barred from going to his former partner’s property in Nibshaw Road, Cleckheaton, as part of a non-molestation order.

He was also on court bail conditions awaiting sentence for disclosing a private sexual photograph when he was seen outside the address on April 23.

Jill Seddon, prosecuting, told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that Graham’s ex was returning home when she spotted the 43-year-old sat in the passenger seat of a taxi.

The car was in the cul-de-sac parked within 100 metres of her home, the Huddersfield court heard.

The victim followed the taxi and the details of the vehicle were passed on to police.

Police called the taxi company, Spen A2B Cars, which confirmed that a driver had picked Graham up at his Cleckheaton home and taken him to a pub.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, said that his client had no recollection of why he took that route to the pub as he was suffering a breakdown at the time.

Deputy District Judge Wajid Khalil told him: “Despite the fact that this is a route you could have legitimately taken to get from A to B, there was no real need for you to be at that location.

“These orders are imposed to protect the victim and your presence would have caused upset and worry for her.”

Graham, of Mount Street, was ordered to pay £150 fine, £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.