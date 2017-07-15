Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters rescued a man – and a pet budgie – from a smoke-filled kitchen in the early hours today (SAT).

The crew from Dewsbury were called out at 4.15am in response to a smoke alarm and arrived to find smoke seeping through the letterbox of the property.

After hammering at the door and windows and getting no response, they broke the door open to find a man in his early 30s asleep in the kitchen and some burgers burning in the oven.

They led the man to safety while firefighter Paul Wolfe managed to capture the budgie, which was flying around the room at the house in Hirstlands Drive, Ossett.

Watch commander Chris Johnson said the man had not required hospital treatment.

“We got him out if the situation,” he said. “If we had not, there could have been tragic consequences.”