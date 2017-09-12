Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police found cannabis at a robbery victim’s home when he called to report the violent attack.

Craig Britton and his partner were threatened at gunpoint during the raid at their Paddock address on June 3.

But police arrived to discover cannabis plants growing inside one of the bedrooms, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Britton pleaded guilty to producing a controlled drug of class B and abstracting electricity without authority.

Police were scrambled to the house on Hill Top Road on June 3 following reports of robbery taking place there.

Upon their arrival they discovered four small cannabis plants being cultivated inside a bedroom together with various hydroponic equipment.

The electrical supply had been bypassed by an electrician to grow the cannabis, but Britton would not reveal who had done this.

The 38-year-old confessed he had been growing cannabis for six months to “save himself time and money”, prosecutor Shamaila Qureshi said.

The window cleaner believed that the plants were worth around £160 each and claimed that they were for his own personal use.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, told magistrates that it was unusual how his client’s charges came about.

He explained: “He and his partner were at the premises when they were subjected to a very serious robbery.

“Machetes and a handgun were produced and he called police.

“They came, the cannabis was found there and that’s how it came to light. Police accepted that it was for his own personal use.

“He said that the reason he set it up was to same himself some money.”

Magistrates ordered a full report prior to sentencing Britton, now of Greenwood Street in Primrose Hill, on September 24.