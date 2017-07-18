Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A controlling man who punched his partner and flicked a cigarette at her faces jail.

The mum was so terrified by her ordeal at the hands of Istavan Bogdan that she wet herself, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

The Huddersfield court heard that the couple’s children were taken into care due to the history of abuse within the family home.

Bogdan had denied assault but was convicted after trial heard in his absence when he failed to show up.

The attack happened days before Christmas last year at the couple’s home in Cross Mount Street, Batley.

On December 20 police received a 999 call from a hysterical 10-year-old girl who witnessed the assault.

As Bogdan assaulted his partner he threatened: “I will f*** into your head, you fat whore.”

The 41-year-old tensed his fists to hit her and locked her outside, before letting her back into the house and striking her to her left cheek with his open palm.

The court heard that Bogdan flicked a cigarette towards her hair and, not knowing if it was lit or not, she tried to brush it away.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, said that the victim’s whole ordeal left her feeling extremely stressed and unable to sleep.

She told the court: “It was quite upsetting for her as she urinated because she was so scared.

“The relationship wasn’t very good because he didn’t want her to have a relationship with her friends and relatives.

“She describes some controlling behaviour as he came to her place of work, causing a scene there because he was angry.

“The biggest impact is that as a result of the domestic violence their children were taken into care.”

She added that their relationship is now over and she hopes to repair her damaged relationships and have their children home.

She asked the court to impose a restraining order banning her ex from contacting her.

Bogdan, of Halifax Road in Dewsbury, had pleaded guilty to criminal damage to walls and her mobile phone when she threatened to call police about him on another occasion.

He denied assault but convicted in his absence last week and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

His solicitor Zara Begum said that he maintained his guilty plea but accepted that the relationship had been volatile.

She added that he previously had a cannabis habit but quit due to the ongoing family court proceedings.

District Judge Michael Fanning said that he needed input from probation staff and adjourned sentencing.

He remanded Bogdan into custody in the meantime.