This is the moment puppies are dumped in a west Yorkshire garden.

The man can be seen tipping the tiny puppies out of a bag over a wall.

Now the RSPCA has launched an investigation and is appealing for information after the two puppies were abandoned in the middle of the night.

CCTV captured the heartbreaking moment the two puppies - thought to be Lhasa Apsos - were tipped out of a white carrier bag into the front garden of a house in Sanderson Avenue, Bradford.

RSPCA inspector Sally Bamforth said: “The CCTV clearly shows a man walk past and then stop before holding a carrier bag over the wall and tipping it out into the garden.

“Then, as he walks away, he pauses as the two tiny, disorientated puppies appear from underneath a bush and potter across the lawn.

“The footage shows the man wrapped up in a big coat so it was obviously a cold night and you can see lashings of rain across the camera. These puppies were tiny, far too young to be away from their mum and were practically bald due to a nasty skin infection. They must have been freezing and it’s a miracle that they survived until they were discovered.”

The timestamp on the CCTV showed that the duo were dumped shortly after 9.10pm on Thursday, September 28 and the animal welfare charity - who were called at around 2.45am on September 29 after the puppies were discovered in the garden and the CCTV was reviewed - is now releasing the footage in the hopes of tracking down the culprit.

Inspector Bamforth added: “To abandon any animal is cruel but to dump these tiny, vulnerable puppies like this is just unspeakable. Watching the footage is heartbreaking, anything could have happened to these little pups. Ultimately I’m investigating the abandonment of these pups but I’m also concerned for the welfare of their mother.”

The puppies - a male and female - are now being cared for by staff at RSPCA Preston & District branch.

Pippin and Perdy, as they’ve been named, are receiving treatment and regular baths to treat their skin infection.

Georgina Meeks, who has been looking after the pair, said: “They are doing really well. They love their food, they scoff it down. And they’re really perky, very playful and extremely affectionate.

“They absolutely love each other and cuddle up together for naps - it’s so cute.”

Anyone with information should call 0300 123 8018.