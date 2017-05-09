A man has been arrested and charged after a 4x4 ended up on its roof.
The green Honda was found flipped upside down on Morley Lane, Milnsbridge , on Sunday afternoon. Ambulance responders and police attended the scene.
Nobody was seriously injured and police said that three people suffered only minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.
A man was charged with driving over the legal alcohol limit and assault.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at 12.13pm to reports of a single vehicle collision on Morley Lane where a car was on its roof.
“Three people suffered minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.
“William Wright, 32, of The Riverside in Linthwaite , was arrested and charged with driving over the permitted limit and with assault.”