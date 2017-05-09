Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been arrested and charged after a 4x4 ended up on its roof.

The green Honda was found flipped upside down on Morley Lane, Milnsbridge , on Sunday afternoon. Ambulance responders and police attended the scene.

Nobody was seriously injured and police said that three people suffered only minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

A man was charged with driving over the legal alcohol limit and assault.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at 12.13pm to reports of a single vehicle collision on Morley Lane where a car was on its roof.

“Three people suffered minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

“William Wright, 32, of The Riverside in Linthwaite , was arrested and charged with driving over the permitted limit and with assault.”