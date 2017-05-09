A man has been arrested and charged after a 4x4 ended up on its roof.

The green Honda was found flipped upside down on Morley Lane, Milnsbridge , on Sunday afternoon. Ambulance responders and police attended the scene.

Nobody was seriously injured and police said that three people suffered only minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

Honda 4x4 ends up on its roof in Milnsbridge

A man was charged with driving over the legal alcohol limit and assault.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at 12.13pm to reports of a single vehicle collision on Morley Lane where a car was on its roof.

“William Wright, 32, of The Riverside in Linthwaite , was arrested and charged with driving over the permitted limit and with assault.”