A man failed to appear in court on Friday after he was charged with threatening unlawful violence in Mirfield.

Bradley Lynch, 46, of James Street, Elland, is alleged to have embedded a pickaxe in his boss’s Range Rover at a building site in Calder Road, Lower Hopton, on June 14.

After he failed to appear at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in Huddersfield for an afternoon hearing, District Judge Michael Fanning ordered a warrant without bail to be issued for his arrest.

At the time a West Yorkshire Police spokesman said officers had been called to a building undergoing renovation in Calder Road at 9.30am following reports of a man in possession of a pickaxe.

Armed police attended and a white Range Rover was found with a pickaxe embedded in the bonnet and a man was arrested.