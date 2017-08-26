A man failed to appear in court on Friday after he was charged with threatening unlawful violence in Mirfield.

Bradley Lynch, 46, of James Street, Elland, is alleged to have embedded a pickaxe in his boss’s Range Rover at a building site in Calder Road, Lower Hopton, on June 14.

Calder Road, Mirfield

After he failed to appear at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in Huddersfield for an afternoon hearing, District Judge Michael Fanning ordered a warrant without bail to be issued for his arrest.

At the time a West Yorkshire Police spokesman said officers had been called to a building undergoing renovation in Calder Road at 9.30am following reports of a man in possession of a pickaxe.

Armed police attended and a white Range Rover was found with a pickaxe embedded in the bonnet and a man was arrested.