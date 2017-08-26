Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a car crash which left four young children - including two babies - in hospital.

Two girls aged seven and eight and two baby boys aged nine months and 21 months were seriously injured after the car crashed into a pub wall near Penistone in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police now say they have charged a 29-year-old man following the horror crash at The Travellers Inn on the A629 at Oxspring.

Owen Peter Scott has been charged with four counts of attempted murder after the grey Dacia Logan collided with the pub wall while travelling along Copster Lane between Thurgoland and Hoylandswaine shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

South Yorkshire Police say the charges relate to injuries sustained by the four children which "are not all thought to be consistent with the collision". Scott, of Heather Road in Fawley, Hampshire, is also charged with dangerous driving.

The four children remain in hospital in a serious condition.