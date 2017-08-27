Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have charged a man with attempted murder after a 40-year-old man was stabbed outside the Sainsbury’s store in Headingley, Leeds.

Ramounas Zykovas, 22, of Pavilion Mews, Leeds, was charged and detained to appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The victim received stab injuries during an incident outside the Otley Road store at 1.20am on Saturday and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Det Insp Richard Holmes said: “Police are still investigating this incident and, while we are not seeking anyone else in connection with it, I am still very much appealing for witnesses.

“Anyone who saw what took place or who has any information at all which could assist the investigation should contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing police log 139 of August 26.”