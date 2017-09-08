Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been charged with three counts of attempted murder following a shooting in Dewsbury last week.

Police were called to Ravenshouse Road on Tuesday, August 29, after reports of gunshots being fired.

A 25-year-old man was injured in the incident and was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary.

The shooting was one of a spate of gun and arson attacks in the town last week, including an incident where a gun was fired near to Dewsbury Police Station.

A man was subsequently arrested in connection with the Ravenshouse Road incident and has since been charged.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Philip Nriapia, aged 43, of Ravens Avenue, Scout Hill in Dewsbury, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder.”

Nriapia in currently in police custody and is due to appear before Kirklees Magistrates Court today (Friday).