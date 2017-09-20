Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police investigating the disappearance of a West Yorkshire man have charged a man with murder.

Tyron Charles, 29, was reported missing by his family from Denholme, near Bradford, two weeks ago.

Detectives and underwater teams have been searching the area around the village, and yesterday (Tuesday) cordoned off a water activities centre.

Police said that although they had not found a body, there was evidence to suggest Mr Charles had come to serious harm.

Detectives suspect missing West Yorkshire man may have been murdered

Two men were arrested on Saturday and Monday and West Yorkshire Police confirmed last night that a 28-year-old man had been charged with murder in connection with Mr Charles’ disappearance.

James Sutcliffe, of Hill Crest View, will appear before Bradford Magistrates’ Court today charged with murder.

A 60-year-old man arrested as part of the investigation has been released without charge.