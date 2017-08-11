Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives investigating a devastating house fire which killed two young brothers aged just two and three have charged a man.

The fire on Alder Street in Fartown killed two-year-old Jake Casey and his brother Logan Taylor , three, in February last year.

Police announced this morning (Friday) that a 50-year-old man from Birkby has been charged with two counts of gross negligence manslaughter.

Kamal Bains is to appear before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on Friday next week (August 18).

A police spokesperson confirmed: “Kamal Bains, 50, from Birkby, in Huddersfield will appear before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court after being charged with two counts of gross negligence manslaughter.

“Enquiries into the fire have been ongoing by Huddersfield CID and the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.”

Logan and Jake died after being overcome by smoke after a fire started in their bedroom on February 20. They were rescued by firefighters but were pronounced dead a short time later in hospital.

Police appealed to the public earlier this year to donate a specific model of television that was at the family home when the blaze occurred to recreate the scene as part of their investigation.