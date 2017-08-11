Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man handed a community order following his assault conviction is accused of failing to comply with its requirements.

Chandon Kinsella, of Haigh Street in Lockwood, was ordered to undergo drug rehabilitation as part of the order made by Kirklees magistrates in March.

This was made as a direct alternative to custody.

But he allegedly failed without a reasonable excuse to comply with it.

The 25-year-old is accused of missing office-based probation appointments on June 20 and June 29.

He also allegedly missed an appointment with his drug key worker the same month.

Kinsella is further charged with failing to provide acceptable explanations for these absences.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and faces trial at the Huddersfield court on October 6.