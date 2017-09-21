Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A MAN has admitted to harassing his ex-girlfriend over two weeks.

Justin Littlewood was banned from contacting her by a non-molestation order made in August.

The order banned the 27-year-old from speaking with her or going to her Mirfield home, but he breached this between September 5 and 15.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, said the victim received several missed calls and texts from Littlewood.

How a £3.70 train fare ended up costing one woman 30 times more

He was arrested but on the same day she received seven calls from a withheld number but she recognised his voice.

This put him in breach of a suspended sentence handed to him for offences of assault and breach of a non-molestation order.

Craig Sutcliffe, mitigating, said that while the offence was admitted by his client, the facts were disputed.

He told magistrates: “She says that since the time the non-molestation order was made she’s not made any contact with him.

“He says that the relationship never ended, that she was in regular contact with him and assuring him that the order was to be deleted.

“She was taking active steps to contact him and continue the relationship.”

Because of their two different versions of events, a Newton hearing has been organised to take place at the Huddersfield court.

This is a form of mini trial where the true facts can be determined in order to sentence Littlewood, of Windsor View in Dewsbury.

The hearing will take place on November 9 and Littlewood was remanded into custody in the meantime.