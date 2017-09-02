Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man failed to pay a friend back 27 years after borrowing cash from him, a court heard.

Mark Williams allegedly borrowed £21,000 from Huddersfield man Trevor Dollive in June 1990 with the understanding that he would pay him back.

The money has not been returned and the 54-year-old appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of obtaining property by deception, which he denies.

Prosecutor Jill Seddon said the offences showed a breach of trust due to the friendship between the parties.

William’s solicitor said that the transactions were accepted but his client disputed that he acted dishonestly.

District Judge Michael Fanning sent the case to Leeds Crown Court.

Williams, of Thornton Road in Bridlington, will first appear at the court on September 29.