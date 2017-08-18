Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man spent more than a month harassing a headteacher, a court heard.

Riaz Hussain is alleged to have followed Rihana Yasmin to Headfield School in Thornhill Lees.

The 34-year-old is also accused of following her to another two addresses in the town, restricting her passage and giving her unwanted attention.

These incidents allegedly took place between April 2 and May 17 this year.

Hussain, of Manor Way in Batley, pleaded not guilty to harassment when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

He was told that his trial will take place on November 22.

District Judge Michael Fanning said that the complainant can give her evidence via a live television link after she expressed fear about appearing in court.