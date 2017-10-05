Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man accused of intimidating a witness has appeared in court.

The offence is said to have taken place at Huddersfield Police Station in May 25, 2008.

A warrant had been out for his arrest since the date of his offence but he had only recently been located.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Gary Roderick allegedly called a witness in an assault case involving him and asked her to drop the charges.

The 52-year-old is alleged to have done this with the intention of intimidating her and to cause the course of justice to be obstructed, perverted or interfered with.

Roderick, of no fixed address, denies the charge and faces trial at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

This will take place on November 1 and he was remanded into custody in the meantime.