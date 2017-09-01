Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court accused of possessing hundreds of sick images of children.

Robert Ferrari, 64, was before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court after the photos were allegedly found by police at an address in Meltham on March 24.

These are said to have included 32 images classed as category A, the highest category involving penetrative sexual activity.

Ferrari is also accused of having 65 images falling into category B, which is non-penetrative sexual activity, and 361 classed as category C and not falling into the previous two categories.

He faces three charges of making indecent photographs, possession of a prohibited image of a child and possessing an extreme pornographic image showing a person performing intercourse with a live or dead animal.

Ferrari, of Bullhouse Lane in Barnsley, gave no indication of pleas to the charges.

District Judge Michael Fanning sent his case to Leeds Crown Court, where he will first appear on September 29.

He was granted unconditional bail in the meantime.