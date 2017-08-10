Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young woman was repeatedly raped and assaulted by a man after he lured her to a party at his house, a court heard.

The woman was allegedly held against her will at the Deighton house by Thomas Patton.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that the woman was eventually rescued by her father.

Patton, of Leeds Road, appeared at the Huddersfield court in custody over the alleged incident.

He faces 11 charges including five rapes, attempted rape, false imprisonment, criminal damage and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

District Judge Michael Fanning heard that the alleged victim was persuaded to go to Patton’s house under the pretence of a social gathering there.

While she was there the 20-year-old allegedly grabbed her by the throat and forced her to have sex with him.

Prosecutor Andy Wills told the court that the woman was unable to escape.

He added that her father turned up at the house after not hearing from her and, upon finding her there, bundled her into his car and drove her away.

Patton appeared in the secure dock of courtroom two flanked by three security officers.

He remained in handcuffs throughout the proceedings following an application granted by the judge over fears of violence against court staff.

Judge Fanning refused to release Patton on bail and remanded him in custody ahead of his first hearing at Leeds Crown Court on September 6.

Members of his family sobbed as the decision was announced, some of them shouting towards the secure dock “We love you” as he was led away.