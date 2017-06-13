Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court after allegedly stabbing his partner in the neck with a Stanley knife.

Kirklees magistrates heard that the attack happened at a house in Abbey Road, Fartown , on Sunday night (June 11).

Aaran Barden appeared at the Huddersfield court in custody.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said that during a row at the house he pulled out a trade knife from a tool bag.

He is alleged to have threatened to cut his partner before slashing her to the throat.

When she fled to the bathroom the 24-year-old allegedly stabbed himself before hitting her in the face with a racket.

Police were called and as Barden struggled with them, one officer suffered a fractured thumb, the court heard.

Barden, currently of no fixed address, faces charges of unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assaulting a constable acting in the execution of his duty.

Magistrates sent his case to Leeds Crown Court where he will first appear on July 11.

He was remanded in custody and will make his appearance there via a prison video link.