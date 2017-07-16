Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court after allegedly touching himself while watching children playing.

Lee Beal, of Lilac Court in Deighton, was before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court charged with outraging public decency.

The 40-year-old was arrested after police were alerted to the alleged incident at Riddings Road in Deighton on Wednesday.

Bill Astin, prosecuting, said that members of the public reported seeing Beal sat in a car parked a short distance away from where children were playing.

He was filming the children and touching himself, the Huddersfield court was told.

Mr Astin said that Beal was confronted by the angry group and video footage has since been shared on Facebook.

Beal, who appeared in custody with visible injuries to his face, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The 40-year-old was told that his trial will take place at the magistrates’ court on October 9.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear at the court via a prison video link next Thursday.