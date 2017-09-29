Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court after a cannabis farm was allegedly discovered at his Paddock home.

It is alleged that a significant amount of the Class B drug was being grown inside the Hill Top Road property on April 24.

Joshua Lord, who lives at the same address, was before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court charged with producing a controlled drug.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, said the 26-year-old is likely to admit to producing the drug.

However he does dispute the valuation and scale of the cannabis plants found and says that they were not produced for commercial use.

District Judge Michael Fanning sent his case to Leeds Crown Court, where he will first appear on October 20.

Lord was granted unconditional bail in the meantime.