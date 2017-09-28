Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two women were duped into handing over their jewellery by male callers pretending to be policemen, a court heard.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told that the Asian women were both contacted by men claiming to be from Huddersfield Police Station.

They were asked to hand over their jewellery for safekeeping due to recent criminal activity.

A man then arrived at their homes in Lindley and Birkby to collect the possessions worth thousands of pounds, prosecutor Andy Wills said.

He told the court that the callers were menacing and threatened to arrest the victims for wasting police time if they didn’t co-operate.

Kasam Akhtar, of Ellison Street in Crosland Moor , appeared in court in connection with the offences which took place between September 19 and 20.

The 24-year-old pleaded not guilty to charges of burglary and fraud and magistrates sent his case to Leeds Crown Court.

He will first appear there on October 25 and was bailed with conditions of residence and that he does not contact a list of witnesses.