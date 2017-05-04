Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man charged following a massive police operation into historical child sex offences was arrested after failing to check in with police.

Mohammed Aslam, of Huddersfield Road in Dewsbury , was one of a group of 29 people who appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court last month.

The 27 men and two women were charged after West Yorkshire police launched a series of raids called Operation Tendersea .

They face various charges related to the rape and sexual abuse of girls aged as young as 11 and will make their first appearance at Leeds Crown Court next Thursday (May 11).

Aslam, 29, is accused of raping two girls aged under 16 and possession of class A drugs with intent to supply them.

His bail conditions include residence at the Dewsbury address, surrendering his passport and not applying for any other travel documentation, non contact with any female aged under 18, not to live or sleep at an address where there are under-age females present and reporting to Huddersfield Police Station on Monday and Friday evenings.

Aslam was arrested after breaching this final condition when he failed to sign on at the Castlegate station between the hours of 5pm and 8pm last Friday (April 28).

He admitted breaching the bail condition when he appeared at the Huddersfield court in custody.

His solicitor Marnat Ali explained: “He’s had these bail conditions for a significant period of time and not had any difficulties regarding them until April 28.

“He takes heavy medication, dozed off and when he woke up it was past 8pm.

“The following day he went to the police station but police advised me that there was a warrant for his arrest.”

Magistrates re-admitted Aslam to bail ahead of his crown court hearing.