A man has appeared in court following an armed police swoop on a car in Huddersfield as part of a major firearms investigation.

Officers were filmed surrounding a black Jaguar with guns at traffic lights in Wakefield Road, Moldgreen, on Sunday night.

The crackdown on gun crime was organised by the National Crime Agency in conjunction with police in West Yorkshire and the Midlands.

Police made three arrests and searched homes in Huddersfield, Bradford and Coventry.

Today (June 13) Zahid Ali, of Whingate Avenue in Armley, Leeds, appeared in court in connection with the series of raids.

He is charged with possessing ammunition, namely a single 44.40 reloaded bullet cartridge, without a firearms certificate.

The 33-year-old is further accused of possessing a firearm when prohibited for life.

He was allegedly the driver of the Jaguar when he was stopped by police on Wakefield Road after returning from a gun exchange in Birmingham.

Ali entered no plea to the charges when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

His case was sent to Leeds Crown Court where he will first appear on July 11.

He was remanded in custody.