A man detained by armed police following a dramatic police chase along the M62 is due to appear in court today.

Mohammed Shafquat Shah, 29, of Bradford, was charged on Monday night with firearms and drugs offences. He was remanded in custody to appear at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in Huddersfield.

Police said an illegal firearm was recovered on Sunday afternoon when West Yorkshire Police officers carrying guns descended on a vehicle on Sir Isaac Newton Way, near Milnrow, Rochdale.

A second man arrested has been released without charge.

The suspects were detained as part of an ongoing operation being led by West Yorkshire Police. A road pursuit is understood to have spilled over from Yorkshire to Rochdale via the M62 before the car was stopped by police near junction 21.