A man is fighting for his life after an attack in Huddersfield town centre.

Police have revealed this lunchtime that two teenagers have been arrested and are in custody.

The victim in his 30s was injured right outside McDonald’s at the corner of John William Street and Kirkgate.

He is said to be in a critical condition in hospital after the incident which happened at 12.41am today.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

Insp Dorian James from West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers were called to Kirkgate where the man in his 30s was found injured. He was taken to hospital for further treatment and his condition is currently described as critical.

“Two males aged 15 and 16 have been arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in custody at this time.”

Anyone who saw what happened or may have information which could assist should contact Kirklees CID on 101, quoting log 75 of October 1.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

A spokesman for McDonald’s said: “We can confirm that an incident took place last night outside our Kirkgate restaurant. We are co-operating fully with the police in their enquiries and as such cannot comment further.”