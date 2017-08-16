Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man is critically-ill in hospital after falling into the path of a moving train at Huddersfield Station this morning (Wednesday).

The station was closed and trains suspended after reports that a man had fallen onto the tracks at platform 8 at around 6.20am.

Police, firefighters, paramedics and an air ambulance all attended the scene and a major rescue operation was launched.

Firefighters took 45 minutes to free the man, who is in his 50s. It is believed he suffered a head injury.

Fire crews released the man under the carriage and lifted him to safety before he was flown to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance.

The station was temporarily closed to the public as the rescue was carried out. Trains resumed normal service at around 7am.

A commuter, who was on the platform when it happened, said: “I was standing about 15 yards away but didn’t have a direct view of the incident so asked someone closer what had happened. The gent put half a foot over the platform edge just as the train was pulling in, then fell into the space between the train tracks and the platform wall.

“The driver braked very suddenly. I heard no screaming, no panic, it was a very eerie and disturbing incident.”

One fire service crew member who helped with the rescue said: “The man was in a totally confused state and it wasn’t very clear what had happened.

“It took us about 45 minutes to get him out.”

British Transport Police confirmed they responded to reports of a man being struck by a train, but that the incident was not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson said: “At 6.21am we were called to Huddersfield Station to reports of a person being struck by a train. A man in his 50s was taken to hospital for serious injuries. He remains in a critical but stable condition.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said the man was flown to Leeds General Infirmary with a head injury although were unable to comment further on the extent of his injuries.

A spokesperson for TransPennine Express, whose train was involved in the incident, said: “Services are now running from Huddersfield Station although customers are advised to check before and allow extra time to travel as there may be some knock-on delays.”