A man has appeared in court after allegedly grabbing a woman’s bottom at a Huddersfield nightclub.

The alleged sexual assault took place at the Camel Club in Byram Street in the early hours of Saturday (July 8).

Ismail Idris, 24, denied the offence when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said that the victim was approached by Idris as she headed towards the female toilets.

He allegedly squeezed her buttocks forcibly and ran his fingers between her legs.

Mr Wills told the court that Idris then headed into the female toilets where she challenged him about his behaviour.

Idris, of no fixed address, was told that his trial will take place at the Huddersfield court on September 4.

He was remanded in custody.