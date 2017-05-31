Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A smash closed a notorious accident blackspot near Kirkheaton this morning.

Police, firefighters and ambulance crews were called to Bellstring Lane at the junction with Cockley Hill Lane, between Upper Hopton and Kirkheaton, at 7.30am.

Traffic was affected along the whole of the B6118 which runs from Grange Moor to Colnebridge and links Huddersfield to the M1.

Fire crews from Mirfield , Huddersfield and Cleckheaton attended the scene.

A man was trapped inside a silver Honda and was described as “conscious and breathing” and not thought to be seriously injured.

"Chaos" as Kirklees Council contractor fails to put road closed signs up

Firefighters are believed to have cut him free from the wreckage. It is thought the car was involved in a collision with a white truck.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the road was blocked for a time.

The accident blackspot has previously been closed a number of times for safety works and anti-slip coatings to prevent collisions on some of the bends.

The lane was closed last week for resurfacing after Kirklees Council ’s contractors agreed it had worn out too soon. The resurfacing was carried out at the contractor’s expense.