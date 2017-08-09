Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who ignored a court ban on contacting his ex claimed that she helped him to defy the order.

Ibrar Mehrban was handed the one-year restraining order earlier this year following his conviction for assaulting her.

As part of the order the 28-year-old was barred from going to her home in Moorside Road, Dewsbury, but he still went there on July 22.

His ex said that he went to the property uninvited and stood outside shouting and demanding to be let in.

Mehrban pleaded guilty to the breach when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court but claimed that had been allowed to the house.

Zara Begum, mitigating, said: “He said the complainant has been complicit in their contact.

“He’s not had credit on his phone since January and she has always contacted him.”

Deputy District Judge Wajid Khalil acknowledged that, while contact had been encouraged by Mehrban’s ex, he had shown “blatant disregard” of a court order.

He warned him: “It’s sensible if you don’t have any contact with the complainant.

“She is not the subject of the restraining order, you are, and you place yourself at great risk.”

Mehrban, of Chapel Fold in Batley, was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs plus £30 victim surcharge.