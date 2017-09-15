Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has denied abducting a child while she was playing in the street in Batley.

Subhan Raja appeared over a video link from HMP Leeds for a hearing at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Thurs) when he pleaded not guilty to the charge of abducting the 11-year-old girl on August 21.

Raja, 25, of Grange Road, Batley , also denied a charge of sexually assaulting the same girl but admitted taking a Vauxhall Astra car without the owner’s consent.

It is alleged he drove alongside the girl and pulled her into the vehicle where the assault subsequently took place.

The trial was fixed to start on February 12 next year and it is expected to last three days.

The court heard the complainant and two child witnesses have given video evidence and arrangements were made for their cross-examination to also be recorded on video at the court in December which will mean they do not have to give evidence at the trial.

Raja was remanded in custody. Judge Guy Kearl QC told him he must attend those earlier hearings and prepare a defence statement setting out his case.