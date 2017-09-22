Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver involved in a car crash with four young children inside has denied trying to kill them.

Owen Scott, 29, was charged with attempted murder after the car he was driving smashed into a pub wall on a rural road near Penistone.

The accident happened on Copster Lane when the grey Dacia Logan left the road and collided with the building at a junction in the early hours of August 23.

Four children were in the car – two girls, aged seven and eight, and two boys aged 21 months and nine months.

All four were taken to hospital in a serious condition after the crash. South Yorkshire Police said their injuries were “not all thought to be consistent with the collision.”

Scott, of Heather Road, Fawley in Hampshire, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today via videolink. The screen was not visible to reporters in court.

He pleaded not guilty to four charges of attempted murder. Scott also denied dangerous driving.

He will go on trial at Sheffield on January 29. He was remanded into custody during the hearing.