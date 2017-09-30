Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man accused of burgling his neighbour’s home claimed that he stumbled into it by mistake.

Carl Bailey, of Beech Avenue in Golcar, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

He pleaded not guilty to burglary at the home two doors away from his own on September 21.

Jill Seddon, prosecuting, said that the neighbour found the 36-year-old inside his bedroom.

Some property taken from inside his cupboards was on the bed, she told the court.

Bailey denies burglary and says that he went to the wrong house.

His case was sent to Leeds Crown Court.

He will first appear there on October 27 and was remanded in custody in the meantime.