A man stopped by police after causing a nuisance in the street dialled 999 – to complain that he was being harassed by the officers.

They were dealing with Kieron Halsall who was apparently littering on Bradford Road at Hillhouse, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Jill Seddon, prosecuting, said: “As they spoke to him he said that he was going to ring 999 and did this several times.

“A number of police officers became involved and at one point he seemed to be bleeding and they didn’t know where this was coming from.

“He continued to ring police, saying that the officers were harassing him.

“They tried to get the phone off him to stop him from calling and he said ‘get the f*** off me’ and called the officers d***heads.”

Halsall, 31, was arrested and pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, explained that her client was minding his own business and wanted to put his litter in the bin when he was approached by police.

She told the court: “Mr Halsall felt that he was inappropriately dealt with by police and rang 999 to make a complaint. He accepts that his behaviour was inappropriate thereafter.”

Halsall, of Caldercliffe Road in Berry Brow, was ordered to pay £80 fine plus £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.