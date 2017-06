Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AN elderly man has died after a crash in South Crosland.

Two vehicles were involved in the smash on Midway near to the top of Church Lane at 3.30pm yesterday.

The man, thought to be in his late 70s, was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

The road was closed while accident investigation experts worked at the scene.

The road reopened at around 8.45pm.