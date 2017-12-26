Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 49-year-old man who was left fighting for his life after a fire in his car has died.

The man who has not been named by police was taken to hospital with severe burn injuries after a car was gutted in the street.

Police were called to Park Road in Ravensthorpe at 3.25pm on Sunday to reports of a Toyota Yaris on fire.

Today (Tues) a West Yorkshire Police officer confirmed that the man had died and a file would be passed in due course to the coroner.

West Yorkshire Police Duty Inspector Graham Hawcroft said on Sunday: “We were called via the fire service.

“It was reported that a vehicle was on fire and a man had been injured. He was taken to Pinderfields General Hospital in Wakefield. The investigation is in the early stages.

“He has serious burns, it is pretty bad. We are still investigating the scene but at the moment we don’t have any further suspects.”

Several eyewitnesses reported seeing a man on fire but said they were powerless to act.

Police taped off part of Park Road, near the Dewsbury Country Park, off the busy A644 Huddersfield Road.

It’s understood the Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called but did not land and the injured man was taken to hospital by road ambulance.

Two crews from Dewsbury Fire Station attended but a spokesman later declined to comment on what had happened.