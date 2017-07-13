Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man dressed in little more than his underpants was rescued from a first storey window ledge after he locked himself out of his flat.

The 36-year-old resident had shinned 20ft up a drainpipe at flats on Wellington Road near Dewsbury train station but was then too terrified to move.

He was standing on a narrow window ledge when firefighters from Dewsbury fire station came to his rescue at around 11.20am today.

Firefighter Robert Brear managed to coax the man onto his ladder and to safety around 50 minutes later.

“He was very grateful to firefighter Brear and give him a hug,” said a fire service spokesman.

“The ledge was only about four inches wide. He was cold and terrified. It’s amazing he managed to get where he did.”

Police closed the road and later confirmed the man was a bona fide resident.